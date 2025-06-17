Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    17 Jun 2025 10:18 AM IST
    17 Jun 2025 10:18 AM IST

    ക​ങ്ക​ണ റ​ണാ​വ​ത്ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു

    ക​ങ്ക​ണ റ​ണാ​വ​ത്ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ടി​യും ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം​പി​യു​മാ​യ ക​ങ്ക​ണ റ​ണാ​വ​ത്ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ ശി​വ, വൈ​ഷ്ണോ​ദേ​വി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി. 65 അ​ടി ഉ​യ​ര​മു​ള്ള ശി​വ​പ്ര​തി​മ​യും ധ്യാ​ന​മ​ണ്ഡ​പ​വും ശി​വ​ക്ഷേ​ത്രം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചു. ആ​ത്മീ​യ​ത​യി​ൽ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള ന​ടി അ​തേ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തു​ള്ള മാ​താ വൈ​ഷ്ണോ​ദേ​വി ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലും കു​റ​ച്ചു സ​മ​യം ചെ​ല​വ​ഴി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Kangana Ranaut visits temples in Bengaluru
