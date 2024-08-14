Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 2:48 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 2:48 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരു: കലാവേദി ഓണാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കായിക മത്സരങ്ങൾ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. ആഗസ്റ്റ് 18ന് മാറത്തഹള്ളി കലാഭവനിൽ രാവിലെ 10 മുതൽ മത്സരങ്ങൾ ആരംഭിക്കും.
ട്രാക്ക് ആൻഡ് ഫീൽഡ് ഇനങ്ങളും ഫുട്ബാൾ, ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ, ഷോട്ട്പുട്ട്, വടംവലി, മ്യൂസിക്കൽ ചെയർ, ഉറിയടി, ത്രോബാൾ എന്നിവ നടക്കും. വിവിധ പ്രായത്തിലുള്ളവർക്ക് വിവിധ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകളിലായാണ് മത്സരം. കുടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 98456 91596.
