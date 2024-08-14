Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 2:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 2:48 AM GMT

    ക​ലാ​വേ​ദി ഓ​ണം കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ 18ന്

    Onam celebration
    Representational Image

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ലാ​വേ​ദി ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 18ന് ​മാ​റ​ത്ത​ഹ​ള്ളി ക​ലാ​ഭ​വ​നി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും.

    ട്രാ​ക്ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് ഇ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ, ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ, ഷോ​ട്ട്പു​ട്ട്, വ​ടം​വ​ലി, മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ, ഉ​റി​യ​ടി, ത്രോ​ബാ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ന​ട​ക്കും. വി​വി​ധ പ്രാ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വി​വി​ധ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം. കു​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫോ​ൺ: 98456 91596.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - Kalavedhi-Onam sports competitions on 18
