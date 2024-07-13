Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    13 July 2024 2:01 AM GMT
    13 July 2024 2:01 AM GMT

    ക​ള​രി​പ്പ​യ​റ്റ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ക​ള​രി​പ്പ​യ​റ്റ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ശ്രീ ​പൂ​ർ​ണ​പ്ര​ജ്ഞ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ക​ള​രി​പ്പ​യ​റ്റ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ശ്രീ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ സേ​വ ബ​ല​ഗ​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ഗ​ണേ​ഷ് ഹെ​ബ്ബാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
