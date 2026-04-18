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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകൈരളീ നിലയം സെൻട്രൽ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2026 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2026 9:04 AM IST

    കൈരളീ നിലയം സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂളിന് നൂറുമേനി വിജയം

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    കൈരളീ നിലയം സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂളിന് നൂറുമേനി വിജയം
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    റി​ദ ഫാ​ത്തി​മ, ആ​ര്‍.​എ​ന്‍. സു​ഹാ​സ്, ആ​ര്‍. റി​ഷാ​ന്‍, എ. ​സു​ഭി​ക്ഷി​ത

    ബംഗളൂരു: സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ 10-ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയിൽ കൈരളീ കലാസമിതിയുടെ കീഴിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനമായ കൈരളീ നിലയം സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂളിന് തുടർച്ചയായ 14ാം വർഷവും നൂറുമേനി വിജയം. പരീക്ഷയെഴുതിയ 80 വിദ്യാർഥികളില്‍ 47 പേർക്ക് ഡിസ്റ്റിങ്ഷനും, 33 പേർക്ക് ഫസ്റ്റ് ക്ലാസും ലഭിച്ചു. ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം: റിദ ഫാത്തിമ, രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം: ആര്‍.എന്‍. സുഹാസ്, ആര്‍. റിഷാന്‍, മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനം: എ. സുഭിക്ഷിത എന്നിവര്‍ കരസ്ഥമാക്കി.

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