കൈരളീ നിലയം സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂളിന് നൂറുമേനി വിജയം

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Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2026 9:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2026 9:04 AM IST
കൈരളീ നിലയം സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂളിന് നൂറുമേനി വിജയംtext_fields
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News Summary - Kairali Nilayam Central School achieves 100% success
ബംഗളൂരു: സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ 10-ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയിൽ കൈരളീ കലാസമിതിയുടെ കീഴിലെ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനമായ കൈരളീ നിലയം സെൻട്രൽ സ്കൂളിന് തുടർച്ചയായ 14ാം വർഷവും നൂറുമേനി വിജയം. പരീക്ഷയെഴുതിയ 80 വിദ്യാർഥികളില് 47 പേർക്ക് ഡിസ്റ്റിങ്ഷനും, 33 പേർക്ക് ഫസ്റ്റ് ക്ലാസും ലഭിച്ചു. ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം: റിദ ഫാത്തിമ, രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനം: ആര്.എന്. സുഹാസ്, ആര്. റിഷാന്, മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനം: എ. സുഭിക്ഷിത എന്നിവര് കരസ്ഥമാക്കി.
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