Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 3:06 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Feb 2024 3:06 AM GMT

    ‘കൈ​ര​ളി’ പു​തി​യ ഷോ​റൂം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    kairali
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​​ലെ ക​ര​കൗ​ശ​ല വി​ക​സ​ന കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ന്റെ വി​ൽ​പ​ന​ശാ​ല​യാ​യ ‘കൈ​ര​ളി’​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ ഷോ​റും ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച തു​റ​ക്കും. രാ​വി​ലെ 11ന് ​ക​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി മെ​യി​ൻ റോ​ഡി​ലെ ഷോ​റൂ​മി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ക​ര​കൗ​ശ​ല വി​ക​സ​ന കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ പി. ​രാ​മ​ഭ​ദ്ര​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും. എം.​ഡി കെ.​എ​സ്. അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ, മു​ൻ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ് പ​ത്മ​നാ​ഭ റെ​ഡ്ഡി, സീ​മ മ​ഞ്ച​പ്പ, ഡോ. ​പൂ​ജ നി​ഗം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - Kairali new showroom opening on thursday
