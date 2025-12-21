കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകളും കവിതയുടെ പുതിയ വഴികളും -സംവാദം ഇന്ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Dec 2025 9:05 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 21 Dec 2025 9:05 AM IST
കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകളും കവിതയുടെ പുതിയ വഴികളും -സംവാദം ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - Kadammanitta's poems and new ways of poetry - Discussion Today
ബംഗളൂരു: കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകളും കവിതയുടെ പുതിയ വഴികളും എന്ന സംവാദം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30ന് വിജനപുരയിലെ ജൂബിലി സ്കൂളില് നടക്കും. കവിയും പ്രഭാഷകനുമായ കെ.എൻ. പ്രശാന്ത് കുമാർ മുഖ്യപ്രഭാഷണം നിർവഹിക്കും. മലയാളം മിഷൻ കർണാടക ചാപ്റ്റർ സെക്രട്ടറി ഹിത വേണുഗോപാൽ സംവാദം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുരളീധരൻ നായർ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകൾ ആലപിക്കാൻ അവസരം ഒരുക്കും. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 9008273313.
