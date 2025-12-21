Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightകടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 9:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 9:05 AM IST

    കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകളും കവിതയുടെ പുതിയ വഴികളും -സംവാദം ഇന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകളും കവിതയുടെ പുതിയ വഴികളും -സംവാദം ഇന്ന്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകളും കവിതയുടെ പുതിയ വഴികളും എന്ന സംവാദം ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 10.30ന് വിജനപുരയിലെ ജൂബിലി സ്കൂളില്‍ നടക്കും. കവിയും പ്രഭാഷകനുമായ കെ.എൻ. പ്രശാന്ത് കുമാർ മുഖ്യപ്രഭാഷണം നിർവഹിക്കും. മലയാളം മിഷൻ കർണാടക ചാപ്റ്റർ സെക്രട്ടറി ഹിത വേണുഗോപാൽ സംവാദം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. സമാജം പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് മുരളീധരൻ നായർ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. കടമ്മനിട്ടയുടെ കവിതകൾ ആലപിക്കാൻ അവസരം ഒരുക്കും. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 9008273313.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:newsmetro newsLatest NewsBanglore News
    News Summary - Kadammanitta's poems and new ways of poetry - Discussion Today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X