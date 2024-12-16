Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    16 Dec 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ം: ക​ബ​ഡി താ​രം പ്രീ​തം ഷെ​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ം: ക​ബ​ഡി താ​രം പ്രീ​തം ഷെ​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    പ്രീ​തം ഷെ​ട്ടി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത​ല ക​ബ​ഡി താ​രം കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള ന​ടു​മ​ന​യി​ലെ മു​ട്ട്ലു​പ​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ്രീ​തം ഷെ​ട്ടി (26) ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് മ​രി​ച്ചു. മാ​ണ്ഡ്യ​യി​ൽ ക​ളി​ക്കി​ടെ നെ​ഞ്ചു​വേ​ദ​ന അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. മാ​താ​വും ഇ​ള​യ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നു​മു​ണ്ട്.

