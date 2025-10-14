Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 9:33 AM IST
    date_range 14 Oct 2025 9:33 AM IST

    ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഫോ​ർ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ: 15 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഫോ​ർ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ: 15 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം
    ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഫോ​ർ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ബാ​ന​റി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല​യി​ൽ 2012ൽ ​ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗ​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​യി കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട പി.​യു. കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​യു​ടെ (17) കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് നീ​തി തേ​ടി പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ പ​ര​മ്പ​ര. ‘ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഫോ​ർ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ’ ബാ​ന​റി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​മു​ത​ൽ ബെ​ല്ലാ​രി​വ​രെ 15 ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 60 സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മാ​ണ്ഡ്യ, മൈ​സൂ​രു, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത്, വി​ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ര, തു​മ​കു​രു, കു​ട​ക്, ബീ​ദ​ർ, ഹാ​വേ​രി, കോ​ലാ​ർ, റാ​യ്ച്ചൂ​ർ, ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി, ബ​ല്ലാ​രി, ഹാ​സ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം ന​ട​ന്ന ജി​ല്ല​ക​ൾ.

    TAGS:metronewsDharmasthalatop newsDharmasthala Murders
    News Summary - Justice for Soujanya: Protests in 15 districts.
