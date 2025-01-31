Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജോസഫ് വന്നേരി സ്മാരക...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 9:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Jan 2025 9:27 AM IST

    ജോസഫ് വന്നേരി സ്മാരക സാഹിത്യ പുരസ്കാരം വിഷ്ണുമംഗലം കുമാറിന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    vishnumangalam kumar
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വിഷ്ണുമംഗലം കുമാർ

    ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു ക്രിസ്ത്യൻ റൈറ്റേഴ്സ് ട്രസ്റ്റിന്റെ ജോസഫ് വന്നേരി സ്മാരക പുരസ്ക്കാരം മാധ്യമപ്രവർത്തകനും എഴുത്തുകാരനുമായ വിഷ്ണുമംഗലം കുമാറിന്. 'സ്നേഹസാന്ദ്രം രവിനിവേശം' എന്ന നോവലിനാണ് പുരസ്കാരം. നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശിയായ വിഷ്ണുമംഗലം കുമാർ ഏറെ കാലമായി ബംഗളൂരുവിലാണ് സ്ഥിരതാമസം. ഫ്രാൻസിസ് ആന്റണി, ദിവ്യ ടെരൻസ്, ജോമോൻ ജോബ് എന്നിവർ അടങ്ങിയ ജഡ്ജിങ് കമ്മിറ്റിയാണ് പുരസ്കാര ജേതാവിനെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. 10,000 രൂപയും ഫലകവും അടങ്ങുന്ന പുരസ്കാരം മാർച്ച് ആദ്യവാരം സമ്മാനിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Joseph vannery memorial literary awardBengaluru christian writers trust
    News Summary - Joseph vannery memorial literary award
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X