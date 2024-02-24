Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജോ​ൺ സെ​ക്വി​റ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2024 4:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2024 4:17 AM GMT

    ജോ​ൺ സെ​ക്വി​റ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്രാ​യം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ ജ​ഡ്ജി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    anil john sequira
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​നി​ൽ ജോ​ൺ സെ​ക്വി​റ 

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സി​വി​ൽ ജ​ഡ്ജ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ജ​യി​ച്ച് 25കാ​ര​നാ​യ അ​നി​ൽ ജോ​ൺ സെ​ക്വി​റ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്രാ​യം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ ന്യാ​യാ​ധി​പ​നാ​യി. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​സ്.​ഡി.​എം കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ബി.​ബി.​എ ബി​രു​ദം നേ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Karnataka NewsYoungest judgeBengaluru News
    News Summary - John Sequira youngest judge in Karnataka
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X