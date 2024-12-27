Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 10:57 AM IST
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 10:57 AM IST

    ജോ​​ഗ് വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചാ​ട്ടം: ഒ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് വി​ല​ക്ക്

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ടൂ​റി​സം ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​മാ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് വി​ല​ക്കേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​താ​യി ശി​​വ​​മൊ​​ഗ്ഗ ജി​ല്ല ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 15 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ശി​​വ​​മൊ​​ഗ്ഗ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ സാ​​ഗ​ര താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലാ​ണ് ജോ​​ഗ് വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചാ​ട്ടം സ്ഥി​തി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
