Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    16 Nov 2024 2:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 2:28 AM GMT

    ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്; നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​ന ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ്; നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജോ​ലി വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം​ചെ​യ്തും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ണ​മി​ട​പാ​ട് ന​ട​ത്തി​യും ത​ട്ടി​പ്പി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട നാ​ല് രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ഭ​യ് ധ​ൻ ച​ര​ൺ (19), അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് കു​മാ​ർ (19), ഫ​വ​ൻ ബി​ഷ്നോ​യ് (18), സാവായ് സിങ് (21) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Bengaluru News job offer fraud
