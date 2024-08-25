Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 2:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി തൊ​ഴി​ൽ​മേ​ള ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: നൈ​റ്റി​ങ്ഗേ​ൽ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ട്ര​സ്റ്റി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ​സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ​യും റോ​ട്ട​റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ വെ​സ്റ്റി​ന്റെ​യും സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​​ടെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന തൊ​ഴി​ൽ​മേ​ള ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. ലാ​ങ്ഫോ​ർ​ഡ് ടൗ​ണി​ലെ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ്സ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മേ​ള​യി​ൽ 55 മു​ത​ൽ 70 വ​രെ വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsjob fair
    News Summary - Job fair
