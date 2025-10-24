Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Oct 2025
Updated Ondate_range 24 Oct 2025 8:22 AM IST
ജിലാനി അനുസ്മരണ സമ്മേളനം 25ന്
Jilani memorial service to be held on the 25th
ബംഗളൂരു: ബാംഗ്ലൂർ സുന്നി മാനേജ്മെൻറ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ജില്ല കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ച രാത്രി 10ന് ശിവാജി നഗർ മസ്ജിദുന്നൂറിൽ ജിലാനിദിന അനുസ്മരണം നടക്കും. പ്രസിദ്ധ പണ്ഡിതനും വാഗ്മിയുമായ കൂറ്റമ്പാറ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ ദാരിമി നേതൃത്വം നൽകും.
മുൻകേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും സംയുക്ത മഹല്ല് ബംഗളൂരു ജില്ല പ്രസിഡന്റുമായ സി.എം. ഇബ്രാഹിം ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേക സൗകര്യം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കും. പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നവർക്ക് തബ്ബറുക്ക് വിതരണം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് സുന്നി മാനേജ്മെൻറ് അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡൻറ് ഹക്കീം, ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ, ഖജാൻജി സത്താർ മൗലവി എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 9980268182.
