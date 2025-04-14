Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2025 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2025 10:35 AM IST

    മൂ​ന്ന് കി​ലോ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ക​ട​ന്നു

    മൂ​ന്ന് കി​ലോ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ക​ട​ന്നു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൂ​ന്ന് കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ ക​ട​ന്നു. സി.​ടി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ ഒ​രു ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി​യി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ് മു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 2.8 കോ​ടി​യി​ല​ധി​കം വി​ല​വ​രും. മേ​ത്ത ജു​വ​ൽ​സി​ന്റെ ഉ​ട​മ​യാ​യ രാ​കേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൾ​സൂ​ർ ഗേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Crime NewsBangalore News
    News Summary - Jewellery employee escaped by steeling gold
