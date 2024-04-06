Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജ്വ​ല്ല​റി ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 April 2024 2:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 April 2024 2:31 AM GMT

    ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച: പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൂ​ന്നു മാ​സ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷമാണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യത്
    Gang-raped Dalit girl told to change clothes; Case against Magistrate in Rajasthan
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച കേ​സ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ മൂ​ന്നു മാ​സ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത 66ൽ ​തെ​ക്കാ​ട്ടെ ഷാ​നു​ബോ​ഗു കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ലെ ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ന​ന്തൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ർ​ഷി​ത് അ​വി​നാ​ഷ് (23), ബൈ​ന്തൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ എ. ​റി​സ്വാ​ൻ (24), മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ർ​ബാ​സ് (23) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:accusedJewelery robbery
    News Summary - Jewelery robbery: Accused in custody
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X