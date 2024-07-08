Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    Posted On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പു​ത്തു​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ലീ​ഗി​ന്റെ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ബ്രി​ഗേ​ഡ് റോ​ഡ് ഗീ​ത കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു.

    ടീം ​ഓ​ണ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ അ​മീ​ർ ഇ​സ​ൻ, കൈ​സ​ർ ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ, മ​നാ​ഫ് വൈ​കി​ങ്, ഉ​പ്പി മു​ണ്ടേ​ക്ക ശി​ഹാ​ബ് കോ​ട്ട​ക്കു​ന്ന് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ റ​ഹീം ചി​ക്ക്‌​പേ​ട്ട് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsJersey
