    23 March 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    23 March 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ മാ​രി​തി​​ബ്ബെ ഗൗ​ഡ​യും അ​പ്പാ​ജി ഗൗ​ഡ​യും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ

    കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന മാ​രി​തി​​ബ്ബെ ഗൗ​ഡ, അ​പ്പാ​ജി ഗൗ​ഡ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ

    പാ​ർ​ട്ടി പ​താ​ക കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സി​ന്റെ മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന നേ​താ​വും നാ​ലു​ത​വ​ണ എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി​യു​മാ​യ മാ​രി​തി​ബ്ബെ ഗൗ​ഡ​യും മു​ൻ എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി അ​പ്പാ​ജി ഗൗ​ഡ​യും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി സ്ഥാ​നം രാ​ജി​വെ​ച്ച മാ​രി​തി​ബ്ബെ ഗൗ​ഡ, വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ കോ​ൺ​​ഗ്ര​സ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ ഡി.​​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി പ​താ​ക ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യു​ടെ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ള്ള ദേ​ശീ​യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ര​ൺ​ദീ​പ് സി​ങ് സു​ർ​ജെ​വാ​ല, മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ, മ​ന്ത്രി എ​ൻ. ച​ലു​വ​രാ​യ സ്വാ​മി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:JDSAppaji gowdaCongressMarithibbe Gowda
