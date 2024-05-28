Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 28 May 2024 2:25 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 May 2024 2:25 AM GMT
നെഹ്റുവിനെ സ്മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Jawaharlal Nehru memorial; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended
ബംഗളൂരു: കെ.പി.സി.സി ആസ്ഥാനത്ത് ജവഹർലാൽ നെഹ്റു അനുസ്മരണ പരിപാടി നടത്തി. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ, ഉപമുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഡി.കെ. ശിവകുമാർ, കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കൾ എന്നിവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. നെഹ്റു-ഗാന്ധി കുടുംബം കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ സ്വത്താണെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story