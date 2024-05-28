Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2024 2:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    നെ​ഹ്റു​വി​നെ സ്മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​പി.​സി.​സി ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ​ലാ​ൽ നെ​ഹ്റു അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ന​ട​ത്തി. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ, ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ, കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. നെ​ഹ്റു-​ഗാ​ന്ധി കു​ടും​ബം കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ സ്വ​ത്താ​ണെ​ന്ന് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:SiddaramaiahJawaharlal Nehru memorial
    News Summary - Jawaharlal Nehru memorial; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended
