Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 2:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2024 2:45 AM GMT

    ഗോ​ക​ർ​ണ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ യു​വ​തി​യെ കാ​ണാ​താ​യി

    യു​മി യ​മ​സാ​കി​
    യു​മി യ​മ​സാ​കി​

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഗോ​ക​ർ​ണ​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ​കാ​രി​യാ​യ യു​വ​തി​യെ കാ​ണാ​നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി. പ്ര​കൃ​തി ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഭാ​ര്യ യു​മി യ​മ​സാ​കി​യെ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ കാ​ണാ​നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ഡാ​യ് യ​മ​സാ​കി​യാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ളാ​യ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ൾ ഗോ​ക​ർ​ണ ബം​ഗ്ലെ ഗു​ഡ്ഡ പ്ര​കൃ​തി ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലാ​ണ് ത​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. രാ​വി​ലെ പ​ത്ത​ര​യോ​ടെ പു​റ​ത്തു​പോ​യ യു​വ​തി തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Missing CaseBengaluru News
    News Summary - Japanese girl missing from Gokarna
