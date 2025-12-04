Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightവാ​ർ​ധ​ക്യ അ​വ​ശ​ത​ക​ൾ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 8:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2025 8:42 AM IST

    വാ​ർ​ധ​ക്യ അ​വ​ശ​ത​ക​ൾ മ​റ​ന്ന് ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ​ന​ൻ പൂ​ജാ​രി വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മംഗളൂരു കുദ്രോളി ശ്രീ ഗോകർണനാഥ ക്ഷേത്രം ട്രസ്റ്റിയും ചെയർമാനുമാണ് പൂജാരി
    വാ​ർ​ധ​ക്യ അ​വ​ശ​ത​ക​ൾ മ​റ​ന്ന് ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ​ന​ൻ പൂ​ജാ​രി വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ ജ​നാ​ർ​ദ​ന​ൻ പൂ​ജാ​രി​യു​മാ​യി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം പ​ങ്കി​ടു​ന്നു.

    കെ.​സി. വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ, സ്പീ​ക്ക​ർ യു.​ടി.​ഖാ​ദ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​മീ​പം

    Listen to this Article

    മംഗളൂരു: മുൻ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും മുതിർന്ന കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവുമായ ബി. ജനാർദൻ പൂജാരി വാർധക്യസഹജമായ അവശതകൾ മറന്ന് ബുധനാഴ്ച മംഗളൂരു സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ശ്രീനാരായണ ഗുരു-മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധി സംവാദ ശതാബ്ദി പരിപാടി വേദിയിലെത്തി. മംഗളൂരു കുദ്രോളി ശ്രീ ഗോകർണനാഥ ക്ഷേത്രം ട്രസ്റ്റിയും ചെയർമാനുമാണ് പൂജാരി.

    ശ്രീനാരായണ ഗുരു പ്രതിഷ്ഠിച്ച ഈ ക്ഷേത്രം മതമൈത്രിയുടെ സന്ദേശം പകരുന്ന കേന്ദ്രമായി തുടരുന്നതിന് പിന്നിൽ ജനാർദനൻ പൂജാരിയുടെ നിർണായക പങ്കുണ്ട്. ഈയിടെ പൊതു പരിപാടികളിൽ നിന്നകന്ന് വിശ്രമത്തിലായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:SiddaramaiahBengaluru NewsCongress leader
    News Summary - Janardhanan Pujari in Narayana Guru–Gandhi dialogue centenary programme
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X