Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 8:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Dec 2025 8:42 AM IST
വാർധക്യ അവശതകൾ മറന്ന് ജനാർദനൻ പൂജാരി വേദിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Janardhanan Pujari in Narayana Guru–Gandhi dialogue centenary programme
Listen to this Article
മംഗളൂരു: മുൻ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും മുതിർന്ന കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവുമായ ബി. ജനാർദൻ പൂജാരി വാർധക്യസഹജമായ അവശതകൾ മറന്ന് ബുധനാഴ്ച മംഗളൂരു സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ശ്രീനാരായണ ഗുരു-മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധി സംവാദ ശതാബ്ദി പരിപാടി വേദിയിലെത്തി. മംഗളൂരു കുദ്രോളി ശ്രീ ഗോകർണനാഥ ക്ഷേത്രം ട്രസ്റ്റിയും ചെയർമാനുമാണ് പൂജാരി.
ശ്രീനാരായണ ഗുരു പ്രതിഷ്ഠിച്ച ഈ ക്ഷേത്രം മതമൈത്രിയുടെ സന്ദേശം പകരുന്ന കേന്ദ്രമായി തുടരുന്നതിന് പിന്നിൽ ജനാർദനൻ പൂജാരിയുടെ നിർണായക പങ്കുണ്ട്. ഈയിടെ പൊതു പരിപാടികളിൽ നിന്നകന്ന് വിശ്രമത്തിലായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story