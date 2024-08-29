Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightആ​യി​രം ദി​വ​സം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 3:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Aug 2024 3:21 AM GMT

    ആ​യി​രം ദി​വ​സം പി​ന്നി​ട്ട് ഐ.​ടി.​ഐ സ​മ​രം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആ​യി​രം ദി​വ​സം പി​ന്നി​ട്ട് ഐ.​ടി.​ഐ സ​മ​രം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം ഐ.​ടി.​ഐ ക​മ്പ​നി​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​കാ​ല സ​മ​രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ട ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം ഐ.​ടി.​ഐ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന സ​മ​രം 1000 ദി​വ​സം പി​ന്നി​ട്ടു. 80 ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് 2021 ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ട​ത്.

    2022 മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 17ന് ​മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി യൂ​നി​യ​നും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ ക​രാ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​രം 35 പേ​രെ ഒ​രു ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലും ശേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ അ​ടു​ത്ത ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലും തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ധാ​ര​ണ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത് പാ​ലി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് എ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി.​ടി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​പ്പ​ണ്ണ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:StrikeITIBengaluru
    News Summary - ITI-Strike-Bengaluru
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick