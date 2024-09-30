Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 3:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 3:31 AM GMT

    ഐ​ല​ന്റ് എ​ക്സ്​​പ്ര​സി​ന് നാ​ളെ മു​ത​ൽ സ​മ​യ​മാ​റ്റം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്യാ​കു​മാ​രി -കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഐ​ല​ന്റ് എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് (16525) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​രു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ മാ​റ്റം.

    നി​ല​വി​ലെ ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 20 മി​നി​റ്റ് വൈ​കി​യാ​ണ് ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ക. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ളി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ 6.40ന് ​എ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന ട്രെ​യി​ൻ പു​തു​ക്കി​യ ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം രാ​വി​ലെ ഏ​ഴി​ന് എ​ത്തും. മ​റ്റു സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഷെ​ഡ്യൂ​ളി​ന് മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:train time changeIsland Express
    News Summary - Island Express
    Similar News
