Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 7:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 8:45 AM IST

    ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം
    കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ടും​ബ​ജീ​വി​തം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​സ്‌​ലാ​ഹി കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി.​കെ. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ഹാ​ജി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ (ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ) അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. അ​ൻ​സാ​ർ ന​ന്മ​ണ്ട, സാ​ബി​ക് പു​ല്ലൂ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഖാ​ദ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മു​സ്ത​ഫ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:newsislahiFamily Association
