Posted Ondate_range 17 Jan 2026 9:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Jan 2026 9:14 AM IST
ഇറാൻ സംഘർഷം: കേരളീയര്ക്കായി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നോര്ക്ക റൂട്ട്സ് ഹെല്പ്ഡെസ്ക്text_fields
News Summary - Iran conflict: Norka Roots helpdesk in Bengaluru for Keralites
ബംഗളൂരു: ഇറാന് സംഘര്ഷസാധ്യത നിലനില്ക്കുന്ന പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് ഇറാനിലെ കേരളീയര്ക്കായി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫിസിന്റെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരം നോര്ക്ക റൂട്ട്സ് ഹെല്പ്ഡെസ്ക് പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കും.
സഹായം ആവശ്യമുള്ളവര് 18004253939 (ടോൾ ഫ്രീ നമ്പർ), +91-8802012345 (അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര മിസ്ഡ് കാൾ) എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളില് ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
അടിയന്തര സാഹചര്യത്തില് തെഹ്റാനിലെ ഇന്ത്യന് എംബസി ഹെൽപ് ലൈന് നമ്പറുകളായ +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, +989932179359 ഇ-മെയിലിലോ cons.tehran@mea.gov.in ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
