Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ​റാൻ സംഘർഷം:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 9:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2026 9:14 AM IST

    ഇ​റാൻ സംഘർഷം: കേ​ര​ളീ​യ​ര്‍ക്കാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ നോ​ര്‍ക്ക റൂ​ട്ട്സ് ഹെ​ല്‍പ്ഡെ​സ്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​റാൻ സംഘർഷം: കേ​ര​ളീ​യ​ര്‍ക്കാ​യി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രുവിൽ നോ​ര്‍ക്ക റൂ​ട്ട്സ് ഹെ​ല്‍പ്ഡെ​സ്ക്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​റാ​ന്‍ ‍ സം​ഘ​ര്‍ഷ​സാ​ധ്യ​ത നി​ല​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​റാ​നി​ലെ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ​ര്‍ക്കാ​യി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന്‍റെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​കാ​രം നോ​ര്‍ക്ക റൂ​ട്ട്സ് ഹെ​ല്‍പ്ഡെ​സ്ക് പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കും.

    സ​ഹാ​യം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ 18004253939 (ടോ​ൾ ഫ്രീ ​ന​മ്പ​ർ), +91-8802012345 (അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര മി​സ്ഡ് കാ​ൾ) എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ തെ​ഹ്റാ​നി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ എം​ബ​സി ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​ന്‍ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളാ​യ +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, +989932179359 ഇ-​മെ​യി​ലി​ലോ cons.tehran@mea.gov.in ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:helpdeskNorka RootsIran Protest
    News Summary - Iran conflict: Norka Roots helpdesk in Bengaluru for Keralites
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X