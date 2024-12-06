Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 2:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Dec 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ല​ഹ​രി വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ; സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ടി​ന് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ

    jail
    Representation Image

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ൽ സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ട് ബി.​ടി. ഉ​ബ​ലേ​ശ​പ്പ​യെ സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്തു. മൈ​സൂ​രു സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ജ​യി​ൽ അ​സി. സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ട് കെ.​എ​ൻ. മോ​ഹ​ൻ​കു​മാ​റി​ന് പ​ക​രം ചു​മ​ത​ല ന​ൽ​കി. ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റെ​യ്ഡി​ൽ ല​ഹ​രി​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും മ​റ്റു നി​രോ​ധി​ത സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​ട​വു​കാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ജ​യി​ൽ ഡി.​ജി.​പി ദേ​വ ജ്യോ​തി റാ​യ് സ​സ്പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Karnatakajailintoxicating substances
