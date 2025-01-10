Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 9:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2025 9:34 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്റ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ ക്വി​സ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    quiz
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ണി​പ്പാ​ൽ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ഓ​ഫ് ഹ​യ​ർ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ‘മ​ഹി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഇ​ന്റ​ർ സ്കൂ​ൾ ക്വി​സ് 2025’ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ​പു​ര​യി​ലെ മ​ഹി കാ​മ്പ​സി​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 2.30 മു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി പ്രോ ​വൈ​സ് ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​ർ പ്ര​ഫ. മ​ധു വീ​ര​രാ​ഘ​വ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ഡെ​പ്യു​ട്ടി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രാ​ർ ഡോ. ​രാ​ഘ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​ഭു, ഡോ. ​ആ​ദി​ത്യ മോ​ഹ​ൻ ജാ​ദ​വ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

