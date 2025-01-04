Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 8:21 AM IST
    date_range 4 Jan 2025 8:21 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്റ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ

    ഇ​ന്റ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ ക​ര​യോ​ഗം ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ മ​ത്സ​രം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. മ​ത്തി​ക്ക​രെ ക​ര​യോ​ഗ​വും യു​വ​ജ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ജ്വാ​ല​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ജ്വാ​ല സോ​ക്ക​ർ ലീ​ഗ് സീ​സ​ൺ 3’ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ആ​ർ. മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​ക്കു​റു​പ്പ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. മ​ത്തി​ക്ക​രെ എം.​എ​സ്. രാ​മ​യ്യ ക​ല്യാ​ണ മ​ണ്ഡ​പ​ത്തി​നു സ​മീ​പം ഗെ​യിം ചേ​ഞ്ച​ർ ട​ർ​ഫി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 12 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    TAGS:football competitionKNSS
