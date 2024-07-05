Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 July 2024 4:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 July 2024 4:22 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ബെ​ൽ​മ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട്ട് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ മേ​യ​ർ സു​ധീ​ർ ഷെ​ട്ടി.

    ഭൂ​മി തു​ര​ന്നു​ള്ള നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യു​ള്ള മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളും സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ വ​രെ നി​ർ​ത്തി​വെ​ക്ക​ണം. യു.​പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി എ. ​ച​ന്ദ​ൻ കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (23) ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ബി​ഹാ​റി​ലെ കെ. ​രാ​ജ്കു​മാ​റി​നെ (18) പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചിരു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - instruction to stop construction work
