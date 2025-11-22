Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 10:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2025 10:35 AM IST

    ഇന്ദിരാനഗർ കോമ്പോസിറ്റ് പി.യു കോളജ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ വൃക്ഷത്തൈകൾ നട്ടു

    ഇന്ദിരാനഗർ കോമ്പോസിറ്റ് പി.യു കോളജ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ വൃക്ഷത്തൈകൾ നട്ടു
    ​മാ​ലൂ​രി​ലെ കെ‌.​എ​ൻ‌.​ഇ സ്‌​പോ​ർ​ട്‌​സ് അ​രീ​ന​യി​ൽ വൃ​ക്ഷ​ത്തൈ​ക​ൾ ന​ടു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ബംഗളൂരു: കൈരളി നികേതൻ എജുക്കേഷൻ ട്രസ്റ്റിന്റെ കീഴിലുള്ള ഇന്ദിരാനഗർ കോമ്പോസിറ്റ് പി.യു കോളജിലെ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥി കൗൺസിലും ഇക്കോ ക്ലബും സംയുക്തമായി മാലൂരിലെ കെ‌.എൻ‌.ഇ സ്‌പോർട്‌സ് അരീനയിൽ വൃക്ഷത്തൈകൾ നട്ടു.

    ചടങ്ങിന് പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ നിർമല വർക്കി, ബയോളജി അധ്യാപിക ധന്യ, കെമിസ്ട്രി അധ്യാപിക സുജിന എന്നിവര്‍ നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കി. കെ‌.എൻ‌.ഇ.ടി പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് സി. ഗോപിനാഥൻ, സെക്രട്ടറി ജെയ്‌ജോ ജോസഫ്, കേരള സമാജം ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി റെജികുമാർ എന്നിവര്‍ സംസാരിച്ചു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് സമ്മാന വിതരണം നടത്തി.

    Bangalore News
