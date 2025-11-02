Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    date_range 2 Nov 2025 9:05 AM IST
    ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ത്വ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മ​ല​യാ​ളി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ത്വ ദി​നം ആ​ച​രി​ച്ചു.

    കെ.​എം.​സി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​രു​ൺ കു​മാ​ർ, രാ​ജീ​വ​ൻ ക​ള​രി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഷാ​ജി ജോ​ർ​ജ്, പി.​എ​സ്. രാ​ജു, വേ​ണു​ഗോ​പാ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Indira Gandhi Martyrdom DayBangalore News
