Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 4:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2024 4:15 AM GMT

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന സ​ർ​വി​സു​മാ​യി ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന സ​ർ​വി​സു​മാ​യി ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ൻ​ഡി​ഗോ പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. രാ​ത്രി 9.40ന് ​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന വി​മാ​നം രാ​ത്രി 11.55ന് ​അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ലെ​ത്തും. ഇ​തേ റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് പ്ര​തി​ദി​ന സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

