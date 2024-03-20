Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 20 March 2024 3:53 AM GMT
    date_range 20 March 2024 3:53 AM GMT

    മേ​ഘ്ന ഫു​ഡ്സി​ൽ ആ​ദാ​യ​നി​കു​തി വ​കു​പ്പ് റെ​യ്ഡ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ശൃം​ഖ​ല​യാ​യ മേ​ഘ്ന ഫു​ഡ്സി​ൽ ആ​ദാ​യ​നി​കു​തി വ​കു​പ്പ് റെ​യ്ഡ്. നി​കു​തി വെ​ട്ടി​പ്പു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​ണ് ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​മു​ത​ൽ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ഔ​ട്ട്​​ലെ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഗോ​വ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള ആ​ദാ​യ​നി​കു​തി വ​കു​പ്പ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. കോ​റ​മം​ഗ​ല, ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ർ, ഇ​ന്ദി​ര ന​ഗ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന. ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ 2006ൽ ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് മേ​ഘ്ന ഫു​ഡ്സ്.

