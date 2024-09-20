Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ജൂ​ബി​ലി സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്‌.​ഇ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളം ക്ലാ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    Inauguration of malayalam class
    ജൂ​ബി​ലി സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്‌.​ഇ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളം ക്ലാ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ര​ള സ​മാ​ജം ദൂ​ര​വാ​ണി​ന​ഗ​റി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള ജൂ​ബി​ലി സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്‌.​ഇ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ മ​ല​യാ​ളം ക്ലാ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം മ​ല​യാ​ളം മി​ഷ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ മീ​ര നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​മാ​ജം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എം.​പി. വി​ജ​യ​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഡെ​ന്നി​സ് പോ​ൾ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ എം.​കെ. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര കു​റു​പ്പ്, സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ രേ​ഖ കു​റു​പ്പ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. വൈ​സ് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ര​ശ്മി പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

