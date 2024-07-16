Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightടാ​ക്സ് വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 July 2024 2:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 July 2024 2:38 AM GMT

    ടാ​ക്സ് വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്വോ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Tax department,
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കേ​ന്ദ്ര നി​കു​തി വ​കു​പ്പി​ലെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സോ​ൺ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ചീ​ഫ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്വോ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. ടാ​ക്സ് അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്റ് ത​സ്തി​ക​യി​ൽ എ​ട്ട് ഒ​ഴി​വും ഹ​വി​ൽ​ദാ​ർ ത​സ്തി​ക​യി​ൽ ഏ​ഴ് ഒ​ഴി​വും സ്റ്റെ​നോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫ​ർ (ഗ്രേ​ഡ്- ര​ണ്ട്) ത​സ്തി​ക​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു ഒ​ഴി​വു​മാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്. യോ​ഗ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന​കം അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണം. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ യോ​ഗ്യ​ത​യും മ​റ്റു നി​ബ​ന്ധ​ന​ക​ളും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ www.cbic.gov.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sports quotaTax department
    News Summary - In the tax department Sports Appointment in Quota
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick