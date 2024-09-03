Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 2:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പു​ലി കെ​ണി​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി

    Tiger,
    കൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ പു​ലി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ര​ണ്ടു മാ​സ​മാ​യി ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത സ​വ​നാ​ലു ഗ്രാ​മ​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ ഭീ​തി​യി​ലാ​ഴ്ത്തി​യ പു​ലി കെ​ണി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണു. ജ​ന​വാ​സ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ പു​ലി ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ര​ണ്ടു​മാ​സം മു​മ്പ് ആ​ന​ന്ദ് ഷെ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ വീ​ടി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് കെ​ണി ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ വ​നം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പു​ലി​യെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​ര​യാ​യി കോ​ഴി​യെ​യും കെ​ട്ടി​യി​രു​ന്നു. പു​ലി കെ​ണി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ​ത​റി​യു​ന്ന പു​ല​രി​ക്കാ​യി കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ​രു​ടെ ഉ​റ​ക്കം കെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ധി പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ശ്വാ​സ​വു​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:TigerBelthangadi
    News Summary - In Belthangadi The tiger got caught in the trap
