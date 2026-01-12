അനധികൃത മരം കടത്ത് പിടികൂടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Jan 2026 7:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jan 2026 7:33 AM IST
അനധികൃത മരം കടത്ത് പിടികൂടിtext_fields
News Summary - Illegal timber smuggling caught
Listen to this Article
മംഗളൂരു: സകലേശ്പുരിൽനിന്ന് മംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് സാധുവായ പെർമിറ്റ് ഇല്ലാതെ അനധികൃതമായി കടത്തുകയായിരുന്ന തടി ഉപ്പിനങ്ങാടി ഫോറസ്റ്റ് റേഞ്ച് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി റേഞ്ച് ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസർ വിനയ് കുമാർ, പ്രവീൺ പി, ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡുകളായ വിനയ് ചന്ദ്ര, ശിവാനന്ദ കുഡൂരി, ജഗദീഷ് കെ.എൻ, ഡ്രൈവർമാരായ കിഷോർ, ദിനേശ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
