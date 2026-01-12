Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jan 2026 7:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jan 2026 7:33 AM IST

    അനധികൃത മരം കടത്ത് പിടികൂടി

    അനധികൃത മരം കടത്ത് പിടികൂടി
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​രം ക​യ​റ്റി​യ ലോ​റി​യും പ്ര​തി​ക​ളും

    മംഗളൂരു: സകലേശ്പുരിൽനിന്ന് മംഗളൂരുവിലേക്ക് സാധുവായ പെർമിറ്റ് ഇല്ലാതെ അനധികൃതമായി കടത്തുകയായിരുന്ന തടി ഉപ്പിനങ്ങാടി ഫോറസ്റ്റ് റേഞ്ച് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി റേഞ്ച് ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസർ വിനയ് കുമാർ, പ്രവീൺ പി, ഫോറസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡുകളായ വിനയ് ചന്ദ്ര, ശിവാനന്ദ കുഡൂരി, ജഗദീഷ് കെ.എൻ, ഡ്രൈവർമാരായ കിഷോർ, ദിനേശ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.

    TAGS:timber scamIllegal
