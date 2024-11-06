Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമണൽ ഖനനം; വിവരം...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 2:12 AM GMT

    മണൽ ഖനനം; വിവരം നൽകിയതിന് മർദനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Kishor
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കിഷോർ

    മംഗളൂരു: ഉള്ളാൾ സോമേശ്വരത്ത് അനധികൃത മണൽ ഖനനം സംബന്ധിച്ച് പൊലീസിന് വിവരം നൽകിയയാളെ മർദിച്ചതായി പരാതി. കിഷോർ എം. ഉച്ചിലയാണ് (52) ആക്രമണത്തിന് ഇരയായത്. മണൽ ലോബി ഗുണ്ടകളാണ് ആക്രമിച്ചതെന്ന് പരാതിയിൽ പറഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsillegal sand mining
    News Summary - Illegal Sand mining
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick