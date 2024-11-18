Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 1:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 1:57 AM GMT

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച മ​ദ്യം പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    Illegal liquor
    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച മ​ദ്യം പിടികൂടിയപ്പോൾ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​ഡി​യാ​ൽ​ബ​യി​ൽ ക​മ്പ​ള ക്രോ​സി​ലെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച 1.64 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന മ​ദ്യം എ​ക്സൈ​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഉ​ട​മ എ.​പി. അ​മി​ത് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള ബോ​ള​യി​ൽ ഈ​യി​ടെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ വ​ൻ മ​ദ്യ​ശേ​ഖ​ര​വു​മാ​യി ഇ​തി​ന് ബ​ന്ധ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:SeizeIllegal liquor
    News Summary - Illegal liquor seized
