Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത കാ​ലി​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത്: നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പി​ക്-​അ​പ് വാ​നി​ൽ അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി കാ​ലി​ക്ക​ട​ത്ത് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. പെ​രി​യ​ടു​ക്ക​യി​ലെ യ​തീ​ന്ദ്ര(24), ബെ​ന്ദ്രാ​ളി​ലെ അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് (30), ച​ർ​മാ​ഡി​യി​ലെ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ (36), ചി​ബി​ദ്രെ​യി​ലെ ആ​രി​ഫ് (27) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. വാ​നും അ​ഞ്ച് കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ​യും ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsarrestanimal trafficking
    News Summary - Illegal animal trafficking: four arrested
