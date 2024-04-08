Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    8 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    8 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    ഐ.​ഐ.​എം.​ബി ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ്

    IIMB
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെൻറ് ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​രി​ൽ (​ഐ.​ഐ.​എം.​ബി) 49ാമ​ത് ബി​രു​ദ​ദാ​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പി.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി, എം.​ബി.​എ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 706 വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ബി​രു​ദ​മേ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി.

    എ​ട്ടു പേ​ർ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ഡ​ലി​ന് അ​ർ​ഹ​രാ​യി. ടാ​റ്റ സ്റ്റീ​ൽ എം.​ഡി​യും സി.​ഇ.​ഒ​യു​മാ​യ ടി.​വി. ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഐ.​ഐ.​എ​മ്മി​െൻറ 50ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ വേ​ള കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണി​ത്. 1973 ലാ​ണ് ഐ.​ഐ.​എം ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

