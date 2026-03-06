Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 6 March 2026 7:46 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 March 2026 7:46 AM IST
യെനെപോയ മൈതാനിയിൽ മൈത്രി സംഗമമായി ഇഫ്താർtext_fields
News Summary - Iftar with Maitri Sangam at Yenapoya Maidan
മംഗളൂരു: ‘മനുഷ്യത്വമാണ് മതം’ സന്ദേശം നൽകി ജെപ്പിനെമൊഗരു യെനെപോയ സ്കൂൾ ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഇഫ്താർ മൈത്രി സംഗമമായി. യേനെപോയ കൽപിത യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ചാൻസലർ ഡോ. യെനെപോയ അബ്ദുല്ല കുഞ്ഞി, ബിഷപ്പ് പീറ്റർ പോൾ സൽദാന, ഡോ. വിശാൽ ഹെഗ്ഡെ എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് ഇഫ്താർ ഒരുക്കിയത്.
പ്രമുഖ സമുദായ നേതാക്കൾ, ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ, മത പണ്ഡിതന്മാർ തുടങ്ങി ജീവിതത്തിന്റെ നാനാതുറകളിലുള്ളവർ മാനവിക സാഹോദര്യ സന്ദേശം കൈമാറി. ഡോ. യേനെപോയ അബ്ദുല്ല കുഞ്ഞി റമദാൻ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്നു.
