    Posted On
    date_range 6 March 2026 7:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 March 2026 7:46 AM IST

    യെ​നെ​പോ​യ മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ മൈ​ത്രി സം​ഗ​മ​മാ​യി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ

    യേ​നെ​പോ​യ മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ

    ഡോ. ​യെ​നെ​പോ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല കു​ഞ്ഞി, ബി​ഷ​പ്പ് പീ​റ്റ​ർ പോ​ൾ സ​ൽ​ദാ​ന എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ‘മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വ​മാ​ണ് മ​തം’ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി ജെ​പ്പി​നെ​മൊ​ഗ​രു യെ​നെ​പോ​യ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മൈ​ത്രി സം​ഗ​മ​മാ​യി. യേ​നെ​പോ​യ ക​ൽ​പി​ത യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി ചാ​ൻ​സ​ല​ർ ഡോ. ​യെ​നെ​പോ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല കു​ഞ്ഞി, ബി​ഷ​പ്പ് പീ​റ്റ​ർ പോ​ൾ സ​ൽ​ദാ​ന, ഡോ. ​വി​ശാ​ൽ ഹെ​ഗ്‌​ഡെ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    പ്ര​മു​ഖ സ​മു​ദാ​യ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ, ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ, മ​ത പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ന്മാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ നാ​നാ​തു​റ​ക​ളി​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ മാ​ന​വി​ക സാ​ഹോ​ദ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൈ​മാ​റി. ഡോ. ​യേ​നെ​പോ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല കു​ഞ്ഞി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

