Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightസൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സ​ദ​സ്സാ​യി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സ​ദ​സ്സാ​യി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    iftar meet
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​റ്റി ഫാ​മി​ലി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റി​ൽ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് റ​ഹ്മ

    ഖ​തീ​ബ് കെ.​വി. ഖാ​ലി​ദ് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​റ്റി ഹ​ൽ​ഖ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​റ്റി ഫാ​മി​ലി ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ജാ​തി​മ​ത ഭേ​ദ​മെ​ന്യേ 50ല​ധി​കം കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഗി​ഫ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി. മ​സ്ജി​ദ് റ​ഹ്മ ഖ​ത്തീ​ബ് കെ.​വി. ഖാ​ലി​ദ് പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​ഴി​വ് തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ച സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ മു​ജീ​ബ്, ഷെ​ൽ​ജി ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു. ഹ​ൽ​ഖ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഖു​ത്തൂ​ബ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​സി​ഫ് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - Iftar meet as a friendly meetup
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X