Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2024 4:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2024 4:40 AM GMT

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    iftar meet
    ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ ന​ഗ​ർ ഹ​ൽ​ഖ​യു​ടെ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ പി.​ആ​ർ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ഹീ​ർ മൂ​സ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ ന​ഗ​ർ ഹ​ൽ​ഖ​യു​ടെ കീ​ഴി​ൽ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​ഡോ​ൺ ഇ​ൻ പി.​ജി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​റി​ൽ ഹെ​ഗ്ഡെ ന​ഗ​ർ ഹ​ൽ​ഖ നാ​സിം ഇ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ ഏ​രി​യ പി.​ആ​ർ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ഹീ​ർ മൂ​സ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൈ​മാ​റി. ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്, ജ്യോ​തി​ഷ്, സ​വാ​ദ്, ഷാ​ഹി​ർ, ഷ​ബീ​ർ കൊ​ടി​യ​ത്തൂ​ർ, കെ. ​ഷ​ബീ​ർ, ശി​ബി​ലി, സി​റാ​ജ്, ഹാ​രി​സ്, ദാ​നി​ഷ്, ആ​ഷി​ക്ക്, അ​മീ​ൻ, തു​ഫൈ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

