Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 27 March 2024 4:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 March 2024 4:19 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഒ​ന്നി​ന്

    ramadan 2024
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ‘ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​രി​ലെ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ’ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ ഇം​പീ​രി​യ​ൽ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലു​ള്ള മൊ​ഗ്രാ​ൽ പു​ത്തൂ​രി​ലെ പൗ​ര​പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​മീ​ർ ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Iftar meetmetro newsRamadan 2024
    News Summary - iftar meet
