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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2026 9:15 AM IST

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

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    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
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    വി​ത​ര​ണ സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​യ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു : എ​ച്ച്ഡ​ബ്ല്യു​എ ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബ്ൾ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ത്ത്, സൗ​ത്ത്, ഈ​സ്റ്റ്, വെ​സ്റ്റ് ഏ​രി​യ​ക​ളി​ലെ വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ കി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് സി​റ്റി, നാ​ഗ​ർ​ഭാ​വി, ഹെ​ഗ്‌​ഡെ ന​ഗ​ർ, ആ​ർ.​ടി ന​ഗ​ർ, ക​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി, നീ​ൽ സാ​ന്ദ്ര, ബെ​ൽ റോ​ഡ്, കെ​ങ്കേ​രി, കോ​ൾ​സ് പാ​ർ​ക്ക്, കോ​റ​മം​ഗ​ല, മെ​ജ​സ്റ്റി​ക് തു​ട​ങ്ങി വി​വി​ധ യൂ​നി​റ്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് 600 ല​ധി​കം കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

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