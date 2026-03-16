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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 March 2026 9:15 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 March 2026 9:15 AM IST
ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
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News Summary - Iftar kits distributedon
ബംഗളൂരു : എച്ച്ഡബ്ല്യുഎ ചാരിറ്റബ്ൾ ഫൗണ്ടേഷന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ബംഗളൂരു നോർത്ത്, സൗത്ത്, ഈസ്റ്റ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ഏരിയകളിലെ വ്യത്യസ്ത പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന പാവപ്പെട്ട കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇഫ്താർ കിറ്റുകൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു. ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് സിറ്റി, നാഗർഭാവി, ഹെഗ്ഡെ നഗർ, ആർ.ടി നഗർ, കമ്മനഹള്ളി, നീൽ സാന്ദ്ര, ബെൽ റോഡ്, കെങ്കേരി, കോൾസ് പാർക്ക്, കോറമംഗല, മെജസ്റ്റിക് തുടങ്ങി വിവിധ യൂനിറ്റുകളുടെ സഹകരണത്തോടെയാണ് 600 ലധികം കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്കാണ് നൽകിയത്.
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