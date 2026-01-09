ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം: സ്വാഗതസംഘം രൂപവത്കരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
9 Jan 2026 8:52 AM IST
9 Jan 2026 8:52 AM IST
ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം: സ്വാഗതസംഘം രൂപവത്കരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Iftar gathering: Welcome group formed
ബംഗളൂരു: ബാംഗ്ലൂർ ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റര് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമത്തിന്റെ സ്വാഗതസംഘം രൂപവത്കരിച്ചു. അബ്ദുൽ അഹദ് സലഫി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.ഇസ്ലാഹി സെന്റർ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ബഷീർ കെ.വി. അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.സ്വാഗതസംഘം ജനറൽ കൺവീനറായി ഖത്തീബ് നിസാർ സ്വലാഹിയെയും സ്വാഗതസംഘം ചെയർമാനായി ടൈംസ് മുസ്തഫയെയും തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.ഫെബ്രുവരി 22ന് രണ്ടു മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമത്തിൽ പ്രമുഖ പ്രഭാഷകരായ ഷാഹിദ് മുസ്ലിം ഫാറൂഖി, ഡോ. അബ്ദുല്ല ബാസിൽ തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംസാരിക്കും.
