    date_range 8 March 2026 7:43 AM IST
    date_range 8 March 2026 7:43 AM IST

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച
     മ​ല​ബാ​ർ മു​സ് ലിം ​അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ 90ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക സു​വ​നീ​ർ ബൊ​മ്മ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി ബി. ​എം.​എം. എ ​ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും എം.​എം. എ ​ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ് അം​ഗ​വു​മാ​യ സി.​കെ. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് സാ​ഹി​ബ് ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് മു​സ്ത​ഫ ഹു​ദ​വി​ക്ക് കോ​പ്പി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു.

    ബംഗളൂരു: യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​മ​ന്ത്രി രാ​മ​ലിം​ഗ​റെ​ഡ്ഢി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ഡ്വ. സ​ത്യ​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    മ​ടി​വാ​ള മാ​രു​തി ന​ഗ​ർ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ സീ ​പോ​ളി​ൽ യു​ത്ത് കോ​ൺ​.നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ബി​ൻ വ​ർ​ക്കി, മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ലീ​ഡ​ർ സി​റാ​ജ് ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സേ​ട്ട് പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ നാ​സ​ർ നീ​ല​സാ​ന്ദ്ര അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

