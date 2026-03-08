Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 March 2026 7:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 March 2026 7:43 AM IST
ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം തിങ്കളാഴ്ചtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Iftar gathering on Monday
ബംഗളൂരു: യു.ഡി.എഫ് കർണാടക നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം കർണാടക ഗതാഗതമന്ത്രി രാമലിംഗറെഡ്ഢി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും. ചെയർമാൻ അഡ്വ. സത്യൻ പുത്തൂർ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും.
മടിവാള മാരുതി നഗർ ഹോട്ടൽ സീ പോളിൽ യുത്ത് കോൺ.നാഷനൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അബിൻ വർക്കി, മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് നാഷനൽ ലീഡർ സിറാജ് ഇബ്രാഹിം സേട്ട് പ്രഭാഷണം നടത്തുമെന്ന് ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ നാസർ നീലസാന്ദ്ര അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story