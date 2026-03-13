Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2026 8:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2026 8:04 AM IST

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ന്ദ​ർ സീ​ന​ത്ത് ഭ​ക്ഷ് യ​തീം​ഖാ​ന​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബ​ന്ദ​ർ സീ​ന​ത്ത് ഭ​ക്ഷ് യ​തീം​ഖാ​ന​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​സ്‌​ലിം ലീ​ഗ് ദേ​ശീ​യ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സി.​കെ. സു​ബൈ​ർ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സ​ർ ത​ള​ങ്ക​ര മു​ജീ​ബ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. എം. ​ജു​നൈ​ദ്, അ​സാം ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വി.​കെ. റാ​ഫി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ചു. യ​തീം​ഖാ​ന മാ​ന​ജ​ർ ഇ​ഖ്ബാ​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KarnatakaIftar gatheringBengaluru
    News Summary - Iftar gathering
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X