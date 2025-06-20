Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2025 9:03 AM IST

    മ​ഴ​വെ​ള്ള സം​ഭ​ര​ണി​യി​ൽ മ​നു​ഷ്യ ത​ല​യോ​ട്ടി

    മ​ഴ​വെ​ള്ള സം​ഭ​ര​ണി​യി​ൽ മ​നു​ഷ്യ ത​ല​യോ​ട്ടി
    ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ ത​ല​യോ​ട്ടി​യും അ​സ്ഥി​ക​ളും

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ പാ​ർ​പ്പി​ട​സ​മു​ച്ച​യ മ​ഴ​വെ​ള്ള സം​ഭ​ര​ണി​യി​ൽ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ന്റെ ത​ല​യോ​ട്ടി​യും അ​സ്ഥി​ക​ളും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ ന്യൂ ​മൈ​കോ ലേ ​ഔ​ട്ടി​ലെ എം.​എ​ൻ ക്രെ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് ഫ്‌​ളോ​റ അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തി​നോ​ടു ചേ​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള മ​ഴ​വെ​ള്ള സം​ഭ​ര​ണ കു​ഴി ശു​ചീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ബേ​ഗൂ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ത​ല​യോ​ട്ടി​യും മ​റ്റും ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്ക​യ​ച്ചു. മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​രാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

