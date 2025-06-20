Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 9:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Jun 2025 9:03 AM IST
News Summary - human skull found in rain water storage
ബംഗളൂരു: നഗരത്തിലെ പാർപ്പിടസമുച്ചയ മഴവെള്ള സംഭരണിയിൽ മനുഷ്യന്റെ തലയോട്ടിയും അസ്ഥികളും കണ്ടെത്തി. ബേഗൂർ ന്യൂ മൈകോ ലേ ഔട്ടിലെ എം.എൻ ക്രെഡൻസ് ഫ്ളോറ അപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റിലാണ് സംഭവം.
പാർക്കിങ് സ്ഥലത്തിനോടു ചേർന്നുള്ള മഴവെള്ള സംഭരണ കുഴി ശുചീകരിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് ഇവ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ബേഗൂർ പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി അസ്വാഭാവിക മരണത്തിന് കേസെടുത്തു. തലയോട്ടിയും മറ്റും ഫോറൻസിക് പരിശോധനക്കയച്ചു. മരിച്ചതാരാണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ല.
